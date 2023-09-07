Nottingham Forest have rejected an offer from Saudi Arabian club Al Tai for Emmanuel Dennis, according to Italian journalist Rudy Galetti.

Even though the majority of the transfer windows are closed until January, Saudi Arabian clubs can commence their transfer activity until tonight.

The Tricky Trees have seen a flurry of players incoming late in the transfer window and also made the significant sale of Brennan Johnson.

They, however, are still looking to offload some fringe players either on loan or permanently before the other transfer windows shut down and Dennis is a player they want to move on.

It has been suggested that Saudi Arabian outfit Al Tai have been showing interest in Dennis in recent days.

It has been suggested that the Saudi Arabian side made a bid for Dennis, however, the Premier League side rejected their bid.

The 25-year-old Nigerian was signed only last summer from Watford but he struggled to make an impact in his first season and now he is expected to leave the club.

It remains to be seen if the Tricky Trees will receive an offer for Dennis, with a notable transfer window in Turkey still open.