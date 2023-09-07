Sunderland director of football Kristjaan Speakman is of the view that the Black Cats have a lot of depth and potential in their squad.

The Tyneside outfit have seen some key players from the previous season depart the Stadium of Light in the transfer window.

However, Tony Mowbray’s Sunderland have also dug deep to bring in new faces to strengthen their squad.

Speakman believes that Sunderland have depth and potential in their squad and he pointed out that their win against Southampton at the weekend shows how good they are.

The Sunderland director of football stated the importance of having players who are ready to push to get in the starting line-up, which he believes helps raise the standards at the club.

“We really feel we have a lot of depth in the squad and I think there is a lot of potential in the group”, Speakman told Sunderland tv.

“I think days like Saturday show that potential and depth.

“It is always disappointing when your key players are missing, but I think key players stay key players when they are being pushed and for the likes of one or two in the group to have a boy in the group who can get in the team makes the standard a little bit higher.

“It gives Tony all the options he requires to make the right selections and, obviously, get a winning team.”

Sunderland thrashed Russell Martin’s Southampton 5-0 last weekend to climb up to ninth place in the league table.