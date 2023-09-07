Millwall goalkeeper Matija Sarkic believes that a shot-stopper needs to be a student of the game to improve himself.

Sarkic, 26, joined Gary Rowett’s side from Wolves this summer and has so far maintained a 100 per cent appearance record for the Lions in the Championship.

The Montenegro star has kept two clean sheets this season and he believes that a goalkeeper needs to look back and work on his drawbacks if he has dips in his form.

The Lions number one also stressed that a shot-stopper must be an avid follower of the game if he wants to improve himself.

“Every keeper is different. They have their strengths and points where they are not as good”, Sarkic told the South London Press.

“The most important thing is the mentality to always want to improve and better yourself.

“Because when you do have dips and don’t look back – try and fix those things in training or fine-tune tactically, physically, decision-making or positionally – then you’re never going to really take the next steps.

“You have to be a student of the game.

“The more games you play, it becomes easier.”

Sarkic will be looking to put in strong performances after the international break as Millwall look to climb the Championship table.