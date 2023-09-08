Sunderland star Trai Hume is of the view that he is one of the more experienced players in the Black Cats group and is hoping that their win against Southampton can be built on.

Hume started the last season as a second-choice right-back and later established himself as a regular starter under Tony Mowbray.

The 21-year-old has started all five league games for Sunderland and played an important role in the Black Cats’ 5-0 thrashing of Southampton at the weekend.

Hume stated that Sunderland have a young group of players and believes that among the group he is one of the more experienced ones.

He admitted that Sunderland did not begin the season the way they wanted to, but he is hoping that Sunderland’s win against Southampton might change the tide in their favour.

“We have a young group at Sunderland”, Hume was quoted as saying by Chronicle Live.

“I feel like playing a lot last season, I have a lot of experience within the group and as I keep playing, I gain more experience.

“At the start of the season, the first two games we lost both and I got sent off in the first one which wasn’t ideal but we’ve brought ourselves back, got ourselves higher up the table and hopefully it’s a sign of things to come.”

Last season, Hume played 30 times for the Black Cats and helped them reach the playoffs.