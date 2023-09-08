Norwich City talent Jonathan Tomkinson admits he is looking forward to learning from legend Mark Hughes, who is his boss at Bradford City.

Tomkinson has completed a loan move to Bradford and will test himself in League Two with the Bantams.

The centre-back spent the latter half of last season on loan at Stevenage and Norwich will be hoping that he can benefit from another loan experience.

Tomkinson is looking forward to the stint and revealed he has spoken to Manchester United legend Hughes and believes it will be great to play for the 59-year-old.

“Obviously I think we get on very well”, Tomkinson told Bradford’s in-house media while asked about how his initial conversation with Hughes was.

“He just seems very composed and knowledgeable.

“So I think it is going to be great for me to learn off him.”

The Bantams crashed out of League Two semi-final playoff last season following a defeat at the hands of Carlisle United.

Hughes’ men are now eyeing improving upon last term’s displays and they are hoping that Tomkinson will contribute to their campaign significantly this season.