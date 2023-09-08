Leeds United midfielder Jamie Shackleton has revealed that he was excited to see Sam Byram return to Elland Road this summer.

Byram, 29, made a sensational return to the Whites in the recently concluded transfer window.

Like Shackleton, Byram also came through the youth ranks at Elland Road and made 132 league appearances for the Whites before joining West Ham United in 2016.

Shackleton revealed that he was thrilled to see Byram again become his team-mate and says that he idolised the defender during his academy days.

“Honestly, I am just buzzing”, Shackleton said on Leeds official podcast.

“We are team-mates now, it is nuts to me but when I was 11 or 12, I was at the side like absolutely idolising him.

“He had come through the academy and done everything that at that age I wanted to do. So I have told him all this anyway.”

Daniel Farke’s side witnessed a host of changes through the door at Elland Road in terms of incomings and outgoings this summer.

They have made a sluggish start to their campaign this term despite having hopes of securing promotion this season.