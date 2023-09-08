Leeds United midfielder Jamie Shackleton believes that part of his game in being proficient in various different positions can prove to be less than ideal.

The 23-year-old central midfielder was sent out on loan to Millwall last season and he impressed during his time at the Den.

This season, Shackleton has been a key part of Daniel Farke’s plans, as the Leeds boss has used the midfielder in various different roles so far.

Shackleton admitted that being a versatile player has its own perks, but pointed out that not being able to tie himself down to one single position is not ideal.

However, the Leeds midfielder stated that he always tries to give his all, no matter which position he has been deployed to.

“I think so personally”, Shackleton, asked if being so versatile can be an issue, said on the Official Leeds United Podcast.

“It is also an advantage to be able to do it because it brings opportunities to different places that other people might not be able to get them.

“But at the same time, it can have its downfalls, like not being settled into one position, which is ideal.

“At the same time, wherever I am asked to play, if somebody says, ‘Go do a job there’, then I am going to do my best to do that.”

Shackleton has featured six times so far for Leeds this season and played as a left-back in their last game against Sheffield Wednesday.