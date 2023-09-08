Manchester United priced Jadon Sancho out of a late move to Saudi Arabia following an enquiry from Al Ettifaq.

The summer transfer window has now closed in Saudi Arabia, giving Premier League clubs some respite when it comes to their players being tempted away.

With Sancho out of favour at Manchester United and having publicly blasted boss Erik ten Hag, Al Ettifaq believed a late raid on Old Trafford might be possible.

Steven Gerrard’s side approached Manchester United, according to journalist Ben Jacobs, to explore what the Red Devils wanted to let Sancho go.

Manchester United were prepared to allow the winger to leave, but wanted a deal which Al Ettifaq found impossible to agree to.

It is claimed that Manchester United wanted a loan deal with an obligation to buy, which would be set at £50m.

Al Ettifaq could not proceed with the swoop on those terms.

A move to Al Ettifaq would have seen Sancho link up with England star Jordan Henderson, along with Scotland defender Jack Hendry and former Celtic hitman Moussa Dembele.

All eyes will be on whether Al Ettifaq go back in for Sancho in the new year.