Former Premier League striker Jan Aage Fjortoft has claimed that even officials at Liverpool doubted whether they could hold on to Mohamed Salah amidst interest from Saudi Arabia this summer.

The Saudi deadline passed on Thursday and Salah remained at Anfield despite fervent interest from Al-Ittihad who were pushing to sign him.

Liverpool rejected a £150m bid from Al-Ittihad last week and there were suggestions that they would further test the Reds’ resolve by offering a fee of £200m.

Fjortoft is one of the observers who expected Salah to leave Merseyside due to interest from Saudi Arabia but Liverpool managed to hold on to him.

The former striker claimed many inner power battles were fought over the last ten days and Liverpool had to work hard to keep the attacker at the club.

He stressed that even a number of Liverpool officials were unsure about keeping Salah on Merseyside.

Ex-Premier League hitman Fjortoft wrote on Twitter: “A lot of power battles going around this process.

“Buying club, selling club and player.

“My ‘understanding’ hit the post!

“Respect to Liverpool managing to keep him despite all that happened [in the] last 10 days.

“Even at Liverpool, some doubted that would manage that.”

The Saudi interest in Salah is expected to return next year and the Reds could be tested in January.