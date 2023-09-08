Angus Kinnear has insisted that Tyler Adams and Luis Sinisterra’s conduct to force their way out of Leeds United was undesirable and damaged their relationship with the club.

Adams joined Bournemouth after the Whites agreed to pay more than his release clause to get him out of Leeds and Sinisterra also ended up at Dean Court on deadline day.

The midfielder made it clear that he did not want to be at Leeds following relegation from the Premier League, while Sinisterra was prepared to explore legal avenues to leave Elland Road.

Sinisterra eventually headed to Bournemouth, joining Adams at Dean Court.

Kinnear conceded that Leeds understand a player’s desire to play at the highest level but stressed that the new Bournemouth duo went about it the wrong way and damaged their relationship with Leeds.

He indicated that they employed poor tactics to get their moves and their behaviour towards Leeds was wrong and undesirable.

The Leeds CEO told the Square Ball: “I respect all players’ desire to play at the highest level. They have short careers and should have the opportunity to play at the highest level.

“To be fair to Adams and Sinisterra, when they bought into the Leeds United project, one of the things that we sell to players is, ‘You’re joining a Premier League team who are on a trajectory where we’re going to be consistent Premier League performers’.

“They didn’t want to join a Championship side.

“However, there are ways you can handle your desire to play at the highest level.

“I don’t think either of those two players handled it particularly well.

“You need to approach it through discussion and trying to get to a mutual agreement, rather than the avenues they pursued.

“I don’t think it’s particularly helpful to expand but I don’t think it’s a way to behave towards a club that’s looked after you and continues to look after you and was offering you fantastic alternatives to remain.

“There were players who were, perhaps, led by their agents to employ tactics that mean they’re not on our Christmas card list.

“The avenues Tyler and Luis were exploring had some risk to the club.

“We were fairly solid in our position but, ultimately, it was a combination of the legal position and their desire to leave.”

Leeds also lost a few players who had clauses in their contracts that allowed them to leave on loan following relegation.