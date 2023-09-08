Wolves manager Gary O’Neil has stated that Sasa Kalajdzic is not yet ready to play 90 minutes every week but has insisted that he sees the forward as an option to start games.

Kalajdzic was sidelined for almost the entirety of last season due to a knee injury and he made his return this season.

The Austrian forward has featured in three games for the Molineux outfit in the Premier League and started in the EFL Cup, but he has yet to start in the league.

O’Neil remarked that Kalajdzic is working diligently to regain full fitness, but he believes that the 26-year-old is yet to be ready to play 90 minutes weeks in and weeks out.

The manager added that Kalajdzic is an option to start games, but added that it would be tough for the Austrian forward to play the entire game without looking tired.

O’Neil was quoted as saying by Express & Star: “He’s a great guy. Always bright and smiley around the place.

“He’s had a tough spell last year and he’s working extremely hard every day to get back to a level that would allow him to be thought about as someone who could play 90 minutes every week.

“He’s not quite there yet, but that’s to be expected.

“He’s working hard and gets some of his extras done when we need him to.

“He’s a good member of the group and he’ll be important.

“Sasa is an option to start, but with the work he’s had to do I’d be surprised if he still looked fresh after 70, 75 minutes.”

Wolves have had a bad start to their Premier League campaign, losing three of their first four league games and they are scheduled to take on Merseyside giants Liverpool at home on 16th September after the international break.