Sheffield United are on the cusp of snapping up former Aston Villa goalkeeper Jed Steer on a free transfer, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Paul Heckingbottom has been interested in adding to his squad’s goalkeeping department and he is now set to get his wish after the window ended last week.

Sheffield United have been in talks with 30-year-old goalkeeper Steer over taking him to Bramall Lane soon.

He is available on a free transfer after he left Aston Villa at the end of last season when his contract expired.

And it has been claimed that the Blades are on the verge of signing him on a free transfer in the coming days.

A deal is close to getting agreed upon between Sheffield United and the goalkeeper’s representatives.

Steer is an experienced shot-stopper and has been at several clubs on loan over the last few years.

He is yet to feature in the Premier League and Sheffield United are looking at him as an experienced reserve goalkeeper.