Ipswich Town forward Elkan Baggott has outlined the Tractor Boys’ approach to this season and insisted that the Championship outfit’s attitude is to take one game at a time.

Baggott, 20, came through the ranks at Portman Road and he has so far made two league appearances for the Tractor Boys.

Kieran McKenna’s side have made a solid start to their Championship campaign this term after getting promoted to the second tier last season.

Baggott stressed that the start to this term has been amazing for Ipswich considering their recent promotion from League One.

And the Indonesia international star pointed out that his side’s attitude is to take a game at a time.

“The boys have started really well”, Baggott told Ipswich’s in-house media while asked about the side’s displays so far this term.

“It is amazing considering obviously we got promoted last year to start this well.

“But the attitude is just to take one game at a time and see where we get.

“Thankfully we’ve won four games out of five which is a brilliant start. So long may it continue.”

Ipswich are aiming high this season and Baggott will be looking to convince McKenna to hand him game time.