Leeds United manager Daniel Farke has explained that new signings Glen Kamara and Ilia Gruev are not just defensive midfielders, but are also able to operate as more box-to-box players.

Kamara and Gruev joined Leeds this summer from Rangers and German side Werder Bremen, respectively, and they have strengthened the midfield ranks at the Elland Road side.

The former Gers star made his debut against Sheffield Wednesday in the Championship, while the Bulgarian midfielder has yet to feature for the Whites.

Leeds were in the market for a holding midfielder, but Farke believes that the new boys also have another string to their bow.

He added that Gruev is better suited to the holding midfield role, while Kamara is more natural in the slightly advanced number eight position.

Farke was quoted as saying by Leeds Live: “I think they’re both capable [of playing in] the holding midfielder position, but also to play number eight – a bit more like box-to-box.

“Naturally, perhaps Ilia is a bit more like the holding midfielder who holds the position and covers the space more, like with his passing and [reading] the game; and Glen also is capable of driving forward with ball to find sometimes even a [final] pass and a bit more natural [in the] number eight position.

“But I think they both can play both positions: they both have played [both positions at their] former clubs, and it always depends a bit on their teammates, the set-up of our team and also on the opponent and the quality of the opponent who we choose in which competition.”

The Whites are set to lock horns against Millwall in the league after the international break on 17th September and all eyes will be on whether either new boy is handed a start.