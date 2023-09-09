Hull City wanted the permanent sale of striker Oscar Estupinan in the transfer window, but eventually agreed to send him to Metz on an initial loan.

The Championship side only managed to sign the Colombian on a free transfer last summer and he got his career in England well under way by scoring seven goals in his opening six league games.

However, an unwelcome injury cut his season short in March this year.

Now fit, Estupinan completed a move to France’s Ligue 1 with Metz before the summer transfer window slammed shut.

The deal, which is an initial loan with an option to buy, is not what Hull were looking for.

Hull, according to Argentine journalist Cesar Luis Merlo, were insisting on a permanent transfer for Estupinan, rather than a loan.

However, the Tigers eventually settled for a loan fee of €2m with a buying option set at the €4m mark.

All eyes will now be on how Estupinan does in France and whether his move from Hull marks the definitive end of his spell at Hull.