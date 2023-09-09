Millwall goalkeeper Matija Sarkic believes that if the Lions can keep clean sheets in 50 per cent of their Championship games then they will be well on the way to promotion form.

England-born Sarkic represents Montenegro at international level and the shot-stopper made the move to the Lions from Wolves permanently this summer.

The 26-year-old custodian has so far kept two clean sheets for Gary Rowett’s men this season.

The Montenegro star is keen on maintaining as many clean sheets as possible as he feels it is key to sides that win promotion.

Sarkic believes that if Millwall can keep clean sheets in 50 per cent of their Championship games then they have a good chance of going up.

“Goalkeepers can only go off clean sheets and goals conceded”, Sarkic told the South London Press.

“I want to keep as many clean sheets as I can because ultimately that helps the team – we are not losing.

“It means we would get points on the board.

“I have always thought 50 per cent is very good, promotion standard.

“But I do not want to look too far ahead.

“I do not look at other teams and how they are performing.”

Millwall are hoping to push for another promotion bid this season after agonisingly missing out on a playoff spot last term.