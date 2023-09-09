Former top-flight star John Hartson believes that Rangers boss Michael Beale contradicts his claims that he tries to remain consistent with the starting line-up by frequently altering it.

Despite Beale’s spending spree in the recently closed transfer window, Rangers have failed to look convincing enough to challenge for the Scottish Premiership title so far.

The Gers boss has always emphasised the importance of maintaining consistency in the starting line-up to bring out the best in the team.

Hartson thinks that Beale has been contradicting himself by constantly changing his Rangers starting line-up.

The ex-striker believes that the Gers boss needs to pick his best eleven players who he can trust and stick with them by showing perseverance to improve Rangers’ game.

“I think he contradicts himself a little bit because he likes to say I want to be consistent with my team”, Hartson said on the Go Radio Football Show.

“But he always changes and does not quite know his best team.

“The first thing he has to do is get his best eleven players out there.

“The players he feels he can trust and that may not be enough, but he still got to keep going.”

Rangers are fourth in the Scottish Premiership table, four points behind Celtic and Beale has a crucial period looming after the international break.