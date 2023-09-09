Jamie Shackleton has pointed out that Leeds United have always been a club that have provided academy talents with a pathway to the first team, unlike some other sides.

The 23-year-old central midfielder has come through the academy system at Leeds and has established himself as a key part of Daniel Farke’s squad this term.

Leeds have seen a host of key players leave Elland Road following relegation, but players from their academy in the form of Joe Gelhardt, Archie Grey and Shackleton have stood up to fill the void.

Shackleton stated that Leeds have a history of helping talented academy players get into the first team and believes that the Yorkshire outfit are still maintaining that tradition.

And he pointed out that not all clubs help their academy players reach first-team level.

“Leeds have always been a club where there is a pathway to playing for the first team”, Shackleton said on Leeds United’s Official Podcast.

“You can come through the academy at Leeds and you can play for the first team at Leeds.

“It has always been that way.

“I mean, there are clubs that do not necessarily have that and players come through and move, or just the step up from the academy to the first team is not really there, but at Leeds it is there.”

Leeds are determined to get back to the Premier League this season and it remains to be seen whether their academy players will play a major role in that.