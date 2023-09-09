Former Rangers star Gordon Dalziel insists that the Light Blues fans were looking for something very different after Michael Beale took the reins at Ibrox.

The Glasgow outfit contended with a trophy-less season last term and went through a squad overhaul this summer.

Beale’s side have made a lacklustre start to this season, including a frustrating home defeat to Celtic, and Dalziel said that he can understand the frustration of the Rangers supporters.

He further added that Gers fans were promised a boss who would emulate Steven Gerrard’s achievements at Ibrox and they were looking for something different under Beale.

“I totally understand the frustration of the Rangers fans”, Dalziel said on Clyde 1’s Superscoreboard.

“They were promised this fantastic coach who took all the credit for what Steven Gerrard did, come up and sat there.

“Van Bronckhorst left and he came into the hot seat. Rangers fans were looking for something really, really different.”

The Light Blues witnessed the incomings of nine new faces through the door at Ibrox in the recently concluded transfer window and their fans are hoping to see their side win silverware this season.

Beale now faces a crucial period when Rangers get going again after the international break.