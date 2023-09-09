Scotland assistant boss John Carver has revealed that Newcastle United star Elliot Anderson’s on-field talent excites him.

Anderson, 20, came through the youth ranks at St. James’ Park and he broke into the first team at the Magpies in 2021.

The Scottish midfielder is rated highly at Newcastle and he was awarded with a long-term contract last year.

He was recently involved with Scotland’s national camp and Carver explained that Anderson has the skills to find space on the pitch and receive the ball even when marked tightly.

He further stressed that Anderson’s qualities excite him and insisted that the Magpies star has a bright future ahead of him.

“He’s physically developed well. He’s just at the start of his career so we can’t get carried away at the moment”, Carver was quoted as saying by the BBC.

“He’s up here having a look at us, we’re having a look at him.

“As a player, what excites me is he’s so brave, he wants the ball, he finds himself in little pockets and wants to play.

“He receives the ball when there’s a man really tight with him and he can score goals.”

The Scotland assistant revealed that he kept a close eye on Anderson when he was involved with Newcastle over the course of pre-season.

“He had a super pre-season in America.

“I watched all of the games. He had a really good summer.

“He’s got a bright future.”

Anderson has so far featured in four league games for the Magpies this season and it remains unclear whether he wll represent Scotland at international level or opt for England.