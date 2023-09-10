Flyeralarm Admira sporting director Peter Stoger has expressed the club’s delight at signing the Celtic duo of Tobi Oluwayemi and Matthew Anderson on loan.

Oluwayemi, a 20-year-old goalkeeper, and 19-year-old left-back Anderson, have joined the Austrian outfit on a season-long loan deal.

The goalkeeper made his England Under-20 debut last year and Anderson is a Scotland Under-21 international and was the captain of Celtic’s reserve side.

Celtic are hopeful that the two players get regular senior football at Admira this season in order to further develop going forward.

Stoger believes it is a matter of immense pride that a club of Celtic’s size and stature have entrusted his club with two of their young talents.

He insisted that the Austrian outfit have signed two exciting young players who have already experienced international football at youth level.

Stoger told the club’s official website: “We’re proud that a prestigious club like Celtic entrust us with these players to help them develop.

“It shows that we are on the right track with our philosophy.

“These are two young and very exciting guys.

“The two have already gained experience in various British youth national teams and will definitely help us further.”

Celtic will hope that the duo return to the club at the end of the season a little more ready for first-team challenges at Parkhead.