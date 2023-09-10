Netherlands legend Ruud Gullit has admitted it is sad for Ajax that Mohammed Kudus has departed for West Ham United as he added gravy to the Dutch giants.

Kudus started the season on the books at Ajax, but there was intense speculation over a move to the Premier League throughout the summer window.

It was West Ham who eventually won the race to sign Kudus and he officially completed a move to the London Stadium on 27th August.

Dutch legend Gullit is a big fan of the way Kudus makes things happen on the pitch and conceded that losing him is a big blow to Ajax.

He feels that whenever Kudus hit the back of the net for the Amsterdam side it was always with a quality goal.

He said on Dutch broadcaster Ziggo Sport when it was clear Kudus was on the way out: “He makes sure that something happens.

“He is a great player. He is always busy and the goals he scored are really good.

“It is a pity that such a player is leaving.”

The legend stressed that Kudus added a spark to the forward line with his ability to create space for others and allowed the team to play good football.

Gullit believes that Ajax will be bland without Kudus as he added the gravy to the side.

“He ensures that you continue to play football and has the threat up front so that one can create space for others.

“Those are the players you need.

“He adds gravy, otherwise Ajax are a dry meatball.”

Kudus made his West Ham debut off the bench against Luton Town before the international break.