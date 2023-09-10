Wolverhampton Wanderers defender Craig Dawson has admitted he can understand Matheus Nunes’ decision to join Manchester City, stating that it is tough to refuse the Premier League champions.

Nunes joined Manchester City on deadline day, just a season after Wolves signed him for a club-record fee of £38m from Sporting Lisbon.

The Portuguese midfielder was crucial to the Midlands side staying afloat last season and his departure at the business end of the recently concluded transfer window was a blow to the club.

Dawson, however, sympathises with Nunes’ decision to join the Cityzens, stating that it is difficult to say no to the treble winners.

He added that switching clubs is part and parcel for every player and insists that Wolves need to stay focused on the task at hand.

Dawson was quoted as saying by the Express & Star: “It is difficult.

“If Manchester City come calling for any player, it is obviously difficult to turn down.

“As a group we respected him and we were focused on the game.

“It happens as a player and everyone sends him our best wishes.

“He is gone now and as a squad, we have to stay focused.”

Wolves have had a lacklustre start to their Premier League campaign, losing three of their first four league games and they will hope to build positive momentum after the international break.