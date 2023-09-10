Leeds United midfielder Jamie Shackleton believes that the Whites have enough quality within their squad to dominate games over the entire course of the season.

Back from a loan spell at Millwall, Shackleton has integrated well with Daniel Farke’s squad and has featured in four of the five league games the Whites have played in the Championship so far.

Giving an assessment on the squad, the 23-year-old insisted that there is no dearth of quality and the best part of it is that everyone has adapted well and wants to continue playing football.

“There is so much quality within the group and everybody has adapted really well to how we want to be playing football”, Shackleton said on the Official Leeds United Podcast.

The midfielder is also confident that this is just the start and there will be more to come from Farke’s side.

“I feel like we want to try and dominate games and we’ve got the quality in the squad and potentially some more to come.”

The ability to dominate games, Shackleton insists, will only result in Leeds’ winning more points from their games and will help put them in a good position in the league table.

“We’ve got the quality in the squad to do what the manager wants to do and dominate football games over the season.

“Ultimately that’s going to result in plenty of points and put us in a good position.”

Leeds have endured a slow start to their Championship campaign, winning just one of the five games they have played so far.