Former Roma and Napoli sporting director Giorgio Perinetti believes that Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario adds value when he plays, but thinks it is too soon for his Italy bow.

Tottenham signed 26-year-old Vicario from Italian side Empoli this summer in order to replace Hugo Lloris, who is no more considered to be the first-choice goalkeeper.

The Italian has featured in all of Tottenham’s opening four league games and has kept two clean sheets.

Now following the current Italy number one Gianluigi Donnarumma’s underwhelming performance against North Macedonia in the 1-1 draw on Sunday, there has been speculation about Vicario replacing the goalkeeper in Luciano Spalletti’s team.

Perinetti believes that there is still time for the 26-year-old to stake his claim in the national team, with now not the right moment, even though he has seen Vicario shine brightly for Spurs.

“If he keeps this up, Vicario will get his chances. I saw the start of the season at Tottenham and he adds value, he was instrumental in the results thanks to extraordinary interventions”, Perinetti told Italian outlet Tutto Mercato.

“He seems to have been there forever, even with his team-mates he shows a good personality.

“But now is not the best time to see him.”

If Vicario continues to catch the eye in the Premier League with Tottenham then calls may grow louder for him to dislodge Donnarumma.