Sunderland star Pierre Ekwah believes that he now understands why Tony Mowbray wants him to be more aggressive on the pitch.

Ekwah turned some heads with his performances last season for Sunderland, but Mowbray wants the 21-year-old defensive midfielder to be more aggressive.

The Sunderland star admitted that Mowbray always tells him to be more aggressive on the pitch and added that he now understands why the veteran tactician wants him to be more aggressive.

Ekwah stated that opponents during his time with West Ham’s academy were not as aggressive as the players he has faced in the Championship and stressed that he wants to improve his game by following Mowbray’s instructions.

“The gaffer is all the time talking about how aggressive I want to be and I definitely understand that now, especially coming from an Under-21’s programme six or eight months ago”, Ekwah said on SAFC Unfiltered.

“So everything is not as aggressive and you come into the Championship and are playing against men who are really going for it.

“It is definitely something I want to improve in my game and I will keep doing it each and every day with the help of the staff here.”

The defensive midfielder has established himself as a key figure in Mowbray’s starting line-up and scored two goals in Sunderland’s 5-0 win over Southampton.