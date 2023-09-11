Besiktas president Ahmed Nur Cebi has insisted that Rangers will not let Ridvan Yilmaz leave the club this summer and will allow him to play more matches than he did last year.

The 22-year-old left Besiktas for Rangers in the summer of 2022, but endured a tough first season in Scotland, managing to feature in only 15 games overall.

He was linked with a move back to Turkey in order to reunite with his former club but that move did not eventually materialise.

Yilmaz is keen to make the grade at Rangers and a move back to Turkey looks off the agenda for now.

With the Turkish transfer window not closing until Friday, clubs from the country could still try to snap him up.

However, Nur Cebi is aware of the fact that there is no chance of Rangers parting with Yilmaz now and further took time to express his view that the Gers will give him more game time.

“I know Rangers will not let Ridvan leave”, Nur Cebi was quoted as saying by Turkish outlet Sports Digitale.

“They signed him last year in preparation and this year Ridvan will play more games there.”

Yilmaz, who has just returned from an injury, played for 25 minutes in Rangers’ 1-0 loss to Celtic before the international break.