Sunderland midfielder Pierre Ekwah is of the view that he is miles better now than when he joined the club and he credits his development to Tony Mowbray’s faith in him.

The 21-year-old defensive midfielder was brought in by Sunderland from West Ham United in the January transfer window.

Ekwah impressed last season with his performances and in the ongoing campaign, he has appeared in all five league games for the Black Cats.

The former West Ham star pointed out that regular game time improves a player and feels that he has improved massively since joining in January.

Sunderland star Ekwah also credits his development to Mowbray for giving him opportunities to improve with regular game time.

“You gain experience by playing games”, Ekwah was quoted as saying by the Sunderland Echo.

“When you have a staff like here, believing you have to play to get better I definitely agree with it.

“I am miles better than what I was when I came here so I think in just like six or seven months I’m better because I had that chance from the start from the gaffer to put me on the pitch.”

The defensive midfielder has featured a total of six times so far this season for Sunderland and has scored two goals while picking up one caution.