Leeds United out on loan star Max Wober has admitted that he wants to play in high-profile matches for Austria and as such is relishing the Sweden clash.

The Whites lost a host of players following their drop from the Premier League and Wober is a player who left the club on loan.

The Austrian joined Borussia Monchengladbach and has been a regular starting eleven player for them so far.

He is currently on international duty with Austria and he was an unused substitute in their 1-1 draw against Moldova on Thursday.

Austria will face Sweden next and Wober praised Sweden’s attacking play as they beat Estonia by five goals, dubbing it world class.

He admitted that Sweden are high calibre opponents and admitted the game is one that he is relishing.

“They are a really good team that are well organised”, Wober told Austrian outlet oe24.at about Austria’s upcoming opponents Sweden.

“Their attacking play against Estonia was world-class.

“You notice that the expectations are getting bigger and bigger.

“These are the games you want to play.”

Wober will hope to be given the vote to start the game by Austria coach Ralf Rangnick to add to his 16 international caps.