777 Partners have been close to a deal to take over Everton for some time, but a deal must be done before an announcement can be made, according to the BBC.

Everton have suffered failures on and off the pitch in recent seasons and owner Farhad Moshiri has been looking for investment amid the building of a new stadium.

It appears that a deal could now be close though for Moshiri to sell up and leave the Goodison Park club.

American group 777 Partners are now claimed to be close to taking over, but a source close to Moshiri has insisted they have been close to buying the club for some time.

A deal is not yet done and until it is, Everton cannot make any official announcement.

777 Partners have invested in clubs in several countries, including Germany, Brazil and Belgium.

Whether the American group can get a deal over the line to take control of Everton remains to be seen.

On the pitch, the Toffees have backed boss Sean Dyche to strengthen the squad, but could still be facing another season in the lower reaches of the Premier League.