Tottenham Hotspur loan star Tanguy Ndombele could be in contention to start for Galatasaray in the Champions League against FC Copenhagen next week.

The 26-year-old midfielder has struggled to establish himself in England since he joined the north London outfit back in 2019.

He spent last season with Italian champions Napoli and this season Spurs have sent him on a season-long loan to Galatasaray with a buy option of €15m.

It has been suggested that the Frenchman could be forced to wait for his Galatasaray debut due to Turkish domestic football rules.

Cimbom boss Okan Buruk is working hard to ready Ndombele to hand his first start for the Turkish giants.

And according to Turkish daily Sabah, Ndombele could start against Copenhagen in the Champions League for Galatasaray.

It has been suggested that Buruk will put Ndombele in the squad for their league match against Samsunspor on Saturday.

And if Ndombele looks good to go, then Galatasaray will throw him into the team for their Champions League game next week.