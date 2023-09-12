Leeds United out on loan star Brenden Aaronson believes that he learned a lot from last season with the Yorkshire outfit and thinks that he has grown as a player from his experience.

Aaronson joined Leeds last season from Red Bull Salzburg in a big-money move, but the 22-year-old failed to meet expectations with his performances.

Following Leeds’ relegation, Aaronson has joined Union Berlin on loan this summer, playing three games for the German outfit so far.

Aaronson admitted that he enjoyed a lot of his time with Leeds last season, despite the season ending with relegation.

The USA international believes he has grown as a player through last season’s experience with the Yorkshire outfit.

“I don’t know how coaching was, but as a player, it was good”, Aaronson told the Pioneer Press.

“I enjoyed my time. I learned a lot.

“It was definitely ups and downs.

“The first half of the year was really a high, and I think we played really good football at the time.

“And then just the second part of the year, stuff happens.

“It was tough.

“A lot of things going on with the club, people that aren’t seeing things, so it’s tough.

“I learned a lot and it only made me grow as a player because a lot of players go through stuff like this and it only gets better from there.”

The USA international has four more years left on his contract with Leeds and the Whites are sure to keep an eye on how he fares in Germany.