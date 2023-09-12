Leeds United out on loan midfielder Marc Roca has admitted that he was eager to join Real Betis to return to Spain.

Last summer, Roca signed for Leeds from Bayern Munich on a four-year contract but failed to help the Whites stay up in the Premier League.

Now this season ,Roca, who is a product of the Espanyol academy, has joined Real Betis on a season-long loan.

The Leeds loanee pointed out that he began his career in La Liga before moving to Bayern Munich in 2020 and admitted that when the opportunity to return to Spain came in the form of an offer from Real Betis, he was eager to join them.

“Obviously, it’s always positive to return home”, Roca told Spanish outlet Relevo.

“I was trained in La Liga; I started my career here and after three years abroad, between Germany and England, when the Betis proposal arrived, I was very eager to come here.

“I am very happy and very comfortable on the field.”

The 26-year-old midfielder has featured four times for Real Betis this season and he will be hoping to perform well for the Spanish outfit before returning to Leeds next summer.