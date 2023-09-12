Ex-Millwall star Byron Webster believes that the Lions’ game against Leeds United is a fixture that players want to get involved in.

Leeds have managed to pick up six points from their first five games and on Sunday they are set to face Millwall.

Daniel Farke will take his team to The Den to face Gary Rowett’s Millwall, who have not lost a game against Leeds at home since 2012.

Webster, who featured against Leeds during his time at Millwall, termed the clash between the two sides hostile and loud.

The former Lions star believes that it is the type of fixture where players want to get involved and expects an amazing game on Sunday.

“It’s loud and hostile – the games you want to be playing in”, Webster told the South London Press.

“I’m from Leeds. I’m not a Leeds fan, but my dad and all my family are.

“It was one of the first games I looked for when the fixtures lists were released.

“It will be an amazing day and even better if we get the win and beat Leeds.

“The sun will be shining – it always is.

“It will be a fantastic day for everyone involved.”

The last time both sides met, in January 2020, Leeds came out victorious over Millwall with a 3-2 win.