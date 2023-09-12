Nottingham Forest attacker Emmanuel Dennis has now decided to leave the City Ground to head to Turkey, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Dennis is out of favour at Nottingham Forest and has been widely tipped to find the exit door this summer.

His escape route options are now more limited following the closure of the transfer window in a host of European countries.

The window in Turkey remains open until Friday and Dennis has now decided he is happy to move to the country.

He has two options on the table in the shape of Adana Demirspor and Istanbul Basaksehir, who have put in loan offers.

Both Turkish clubs have agreed to shoulder Dennis’ full salary for the duration of the loan stint.

A switch to Trabzonspor had been floated in some quarters, but the Black Sea Storm are not in for the attacker.

Russian outfit CSKA Moscow also made a proposal for Dennis, but the attacker will not be moving to Turkey.

He is due to take a final decision on his destination soon.