Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey has again emerged as a target for Juventus, who are in the hunt for a Paul Pogba replacement ahead of the transfer window opening in January.

Pogba has been provisionally suspended by FIFA for failing a doping test and could be banned for two to four years if he fails another test in the coming days.

Juventus have also suspended the midfielder and have started work on trying to find his replacement ahead of the winter window.

The club’s technical team have gone to work and the club will be looking at several midfield profiles in the next few months.

According to Italian outlet Calciomercato.it, Juventus have rekindled their interest in Arsenal’s Partey.

The Serie A giants considered signing him in the summer but never made a move to sign the midfielder.

However, a move for Juventus is likely to be complicated as Arsenal sold Granit Xhaka in the last transfer.

Partey has continued to remain on Juventus’ radar and will consider getting their hands on him in the January window.

The Serie A giants are also looking at other midfielders and will consider other profiles in the coming months.