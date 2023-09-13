Fenerbahce boss Ismail Kartal has given the green light to the club to try to sign out-of-favour Everton midfielder Andre Gomes.

The Turkish transfer window is still open and Super Lig sides are still commencing their last-minute business to prepare for the rest of the season.

Toffees midfielder Gomes is not in Sean Dyche’s plans and his contract is also set to expire next term.

Fenerbahce are showing interest in possibly signing Gomes from Everton before the transfer window in Turkey slams shut.

The swoop has now been approved by Fenerbahce coach Kartal, according to Turkish journalist Yagiz Sabuncuoglu, with the boss happy to have the midfielder.

Gomes has struggled to make an impact in England since he joined the Merseyside outfit permanently in 2019.

He spent last season with French club Lille and made five goal contributions in 26 league appearances.

Now it remains to be if and when the Istanbul giants will send a formal offer to Everton for Gomes and if the player would be open to a move to Turkey before Friday.