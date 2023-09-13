Hull City boss Liam Rosenior believes that Leeds United goalkeeper Karl Darlow would admit that he learned a lot during his time with the Tigers.

The 32-year-old goalkeeper joined the club in the second half of last season on loan, where he made 12 appearances in the league, keeping five clean sheets.

This summer, Leeds set their eyes on Darlow and managed to land him from Newcastle United on a three-year contract.

Rosenior, who was also keen on taking Darlow back to Hull but failed to meet Newcastle’s asking price, thinks that the Leeds star improved massively under his tutelage in the 2022/23 season.

The Hull City boss added that he is delighted to see Darlow moving ahead with his career and stressed that the Leeds goalkeeper would agree that his move to the Tigers helped him a lot to improve his game.

“Karl Darlow was a great example and Karl will tell you that he improved massively as a goalkeeper in the six months he was with us, and it’s great to see him move on with his career”, Rosenior told Hull Live.

“It wasn’t to be that he came here but if anyone asked Karl Darlow about his time here, he’d say he learnt a lot and improved immeasurably from where he was when he came in.”

Darlow has so far made two appearances for Leeds, both of them in the EFL Cup, and has managed to keep clean sheets in both outings.

It remains to be seen if he will be happy playing second fiddle to Illan Meslier at Elland Road.