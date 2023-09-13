Leeds United out on loan star Marc Roca has revealed that he had been aware of Real Betis interest prior to joining the Whites but the move did not eventually materialise.

Following Leeds’ relegation from the Premier League at the end of last season, Roca was sent out on loan to Real Betis for the season.

He has already featured in four games for the La Liga club and is enjoying life in Spain without thinking much about what his future will hold.

Betis have been long-term admirers of the player and were interested in signing him even before the Leeds United move happened.

“I had been aware of the interest for a year, my representatives had told me”, Roca told Spanish outlet Relevo.

“But for one reason or another, it didn’t work out and I made the decision to leave for Munich or Leeds.”

However, now that the Real Betis move has finally happened, Roca wants to enjoy every moment of it and looking forward to more in the months to come.

“Now the time has come, if things have to happen, they happen, no matter when or how.

“If two things are meant to be together they will be.

“I am here enjoying these months very much and looking forward to more.”

The Spanish midfielder played for German giants Bayern Munich for two years before being snapped up by Leeds United.

He featured in 32 of Leeds’s 38 league games last season but was unable to prevent them from being relegated.