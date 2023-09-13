Chris Sutton has issued a message to Norwich City fans to keep patience with David Wagner’s side even if they fail to register victories against Stoke City and Leicester City in their upcoming games.

Norwich are keen to earn promotion to the Premier League this season and they are fifth in the league table with ten points from five games.

Wagner’s side saw their unbeaten streak come to an end against Rotherham United in their last game and after the international break, they are set to welcome Stoke and Leicester to Carrow Road.

Sutton pointed out that after the Rotherham defeat, he saw a chunk of the Norwich fanbase dissatisfied with the Canaries’ performance and he fears that unfavourable results against the Potters and the Foxes will make the fanbase jittery.

The former Canaries star urged the supporters to be patient even if Norwich fail to secure victories against Stoke and Leicester.

“As good as the start has been, even after that Rotherham loss, I saw some of the fragility that still exists within the fanbase resurface”, Sutton wrote in his Pink Un column.

“Suddenly, if Norwich fail to record victories in their Carrow Road double header against Stoke and Leicester, I fear that some supporters may get the jitters that it was only a good start and not the start of something.

“In this day and age, there is such an overreaction week to week – I am urging the fans to go with it regardless of what happens in the next games.

“There would still be a hell of a lot to be positive about.

“I always think you have to go back to a sensible thought process.

“After the start that Norwich have had, with the Carabao Cup victories, it has given everyone a real lift.

“We need to keep the perspective.”

Norwich are unbeaten in their last five encounters with Stoke and Wagner’s side will be hoping to extend that run on Saturday.