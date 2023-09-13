Former Norwich City star Chris Sutton is of the view that Canaries star Adam Idah has the ability to play at a higher level, but thinks that the forward first needs to prove himself in the Championship.

The 22-year-old forward joined Norwich in the summer of 2017 and has featured 88 times for the Carrow Road outfit.

Idah has failed to establish himself as a regular in the starting line-up, but with Josh Sargant’s injury, Norwich boss David Wagner might rely on him to lead the forward line.

Sutton is of the view that Idah should relish the opportunity to start the upcoming games and thinks that with his ability, he should easily take on the defenders.

The former Norwich forward added that Idah should be playing at a higher level with his talent but also stressed that at first the 22-year-old needs to prove himself in the Championship.

“Defenders should be bouncing off him”, Sutton wrote in his Pink Un column.

“He should be relishing the opportunity, knowing there is a vacancy there.

“In my view, there is an argument that he should be playing at a higher level – but he needs to prove it at Championship level first.”

Idah has featured five times in the Championship so far this season and has scored twice while laying on an assist.