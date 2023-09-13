Real Sociedad full-back Aihen Munoz has stressed that even though former Celtic man Kieran Tierney is a very good player, he will fight him for game time this season.

Tierney joined Premier League side Arsenal back in 2019 from the Bhoys but became their second choice left-back after Oleksandr Zinchenko’s arrival last year.

With Arsenal willing to let Tierney go in the summer, he was heavily linked with a loan move back to Celtic.

Tierney instead joined La Liga side Real Sociedad this summer on a season-long loan and La Real left-back Munoz is determined to work even harder to keep his place.

The 26-year-old Spanish insisted that he will do his best to get game time under Imanol Alguacil this season and he is aware of the ex-Celtic full-back’s qualities.

“Yes, it is true that he is a great player, but the year is long, there are many games and there will be moments for everyone”, Munoz told Spanish daily Marca about Tierney’s incoming.

“The worst thing you can do is give up and not train well because then the opportunity comes and you do even worse.

“I have to be prepared for these situations.

“Every time it’s my turn, I’ve been so alert, that’s why I’ve done well.

“I know that I will always have to be at the highest level to compete at Real and that when I relax or get a little distracted, I won’t do it.

“So, I have to show the coach on a day-to-day basis that I can play.

“I have always grown in the face of adversity, with competition, and that has led me to be able to be at the level of others.”

It remains to be seen how Tierney will fare at Real Sociedad and whether Celtic might go in for him in future transfer windows, with chances at Arsenal limited for the defender.