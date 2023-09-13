West Ham and Wolves linked Jesse Lingard has been negotiating a one-year deal with Besiktas with an option to extend the stay by one more year, it has been claimed in Turkey.

Lingard has been a free agent since leaving Nottingham Forest at the end of last season but has so far failed to find a new club.

He has had the chance to train with his former club West Ham and has been linked with a return to the London Stadium side.

Lingard has also been mooted as a target for another Premier League side in the shape of Wolves.

Now the winger has an option in Turkey as Istanbul giants Besiktas want him, according to Turkish outlet Fotomac (via A Spor).

Lingard is said to be open to a move to Turkey and is negotiating a move to Besiktas.

He is keen on a one-year contract with Senol Gunes’ side and wants an option in the contract that would allow him to extend the stay by a further year.

Besiktas have already negotiated deals with Manchester United for defender Eric Bailly and have also signed free agents Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Daniel Amartey from England.