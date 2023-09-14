Former Leeds United manager Neil Redfearn has admitted that it is not a surprise that Jamie Shackleton has emerged as an important player under Daniel Farke this season.

The midfielder spent last season on loan at Millwall and was expected to leave Leeds in the last summer transfer window.

However, he caught the eye of Farke during pre-season and he has played in four different positions in six appearances for Leeds in the ongoing campaign.

The Leeds boss is a big fan of Shackleton’s versatility and his willingness to do a job for the team in any position, but Redfearn feels at some point Shackleton needs to settle down.

However, he stressed that it is no surprise that the Leeds manager likes Shackleton and his attitude.

Redfearn pointed at the fact that several players were trying to force their way out of Leeds in the summer while the 23-year-old put his head down and was willing to work hard for the team.

The former Leeds boss told The Athletic: “There comes a time where you need to settle down and settle in one position.

“He’s at the age where he has to be getting games.

“But it didn’t surprise me that Farke liked him.

“Because look at what’s been going on: Farke’s looking around him at lads trying to force their way out, lads dropping out of games, the things that make you question who’s got the right attitude.

“Then in the middle of that, you’ve got Shack, someone who won’t ever cause you a problem and who just wants to play.

“If you’re in Farke’s position, that’s a breath of fresh air.”

Shackleton is expected to be in the team when Leeds take on Millwall away from home this weekend.