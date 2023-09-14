Craig Moore has insisted that Rangers need more players with Sam Lammers’ attitude despite his poor performance against Celtic in the Old Firm derby.

Lammers is one of nine players Rangers signed in the summer to overhaul a squad that finished second to Celtic last season by a distance.

The Dutchman has scored just once since joining the club and was especially poor in the derby where he missed a sitter against Celtic.

He is not the most popular member of the Rangers squad amongst some fans and did get some stick from the home support at Ibrox during the derby.

However, Moore insisted that he loved the attitude and desire Lammers showed after the miss against Celtic to continue to work hard and keep himself involved in the game.

He believes Rangers need more such players in their team in order to get over the rut they are in at the moment.

The former Rangers star said on the Go Radio Football Show: “I was at the game and Lammers had a huge miss and everyone is talking about the huge miss.

“His desire, even after a mistake, to want to get on the ball, to be involved in the game, even he was getting stick and flak and all that sort of stuff.

“I thought that’s what they need.

“That’s what Rangers need right now.

“He is getting absolute dog’s abuse and he still wants to get on the ball and be involved in the game and that’s what the type of player Rangers need a lot more of because they are going through a situation where everyone is under the pump.”

It remains to be seen if Lammers starts when Rangers take on St. Johnstone away from home on Saturday.