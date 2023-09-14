Galatasaray are delighted with how Davinson Sanchez, who joined from Tottenham Hotspur, performed on international duty.

The Colombian defender struggled to make an impact during his time in England and was recently sold by Tottenham to Galatasaray.

Sanchez had a host of suitors throughout the transfer window but he only moved to Galatasaray earlier this month.

The Colombian central defender is expected to arrive in Istanbul by Friday from his international duty.

According to Turkish daily Star, Cim-Bom’s one of the two acquisitions from Tottenham, Sanchez, has made his club happy with his performances during the international break.

Sanchez came on as a 23rd-minute substitute for an injured Yerry Mina on Wednesday in Colombia’s clash against Venezuela.

Galatasaray will be paying £8.1m for Sanchez to Spurs in five different instalments.

Now it is also not clear if the ex-Spurs man will be handed his Galatasaray debut against Samsunspor on Saturday.