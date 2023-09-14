Thiago Alcantara’s agent Alex Boesch has insisted that the Liverpool midfielder will not be moving to Turkey this summer.

The Turkish transfer window is nearing its conclusion and is set to shut close in less than 24 hours, with clubs now working to pull off ambitious deals.

There have been a number of players who have followed the route from England to Turkey and the Liverpool midfielder has been tipped to be one of them.

Trabzonspor have been heavily linked with wanting to sign Thiago, who has not played for Liverpool yet this season.

Thiago faces a battle for playing time at Anfield due to Liverpool’s midfield rebuild.

However, Boesch has insisted that talk Thiago could move to Turkey this summer is wide of the mark.

“My partner Jordi went to Istanbul for a holiday. Thiago will not play in Turkey”, Boesch told Turkish outlet Sports Digitale.

The departure of Thiago would have left Liverpool short of one option in midfield as they are not allowed to spend money on buying players currently with the transfer window in England being closed.