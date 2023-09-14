Bristol City technical director Brian Tinnion has admitted that Robins new boy Ross McCrorie’s injury is frustrating, but he is confident that the midfielder will come back and show what a brilliant player he is.

The Robins managed to beat stiff competition from several Championship outfits to land the 25-year-old defensive midfielder this summer from Aberdeen.

However, McCrorie has yet to take part in any competitive games for Bristol City due to a viral infection and will be out until the end of this year.

Tinnion admitted that losing McCrorie due to his injury is frustrating for both the club and the player and stated that the club will support him throughout his recovery.

The Robins technical director added that McCrorie has great character and believes that the midfielder will show what he is capable of after returning from his injury.

“He is a bubbly, good character, Ross”, Tinnion told Bristol City tv.

“He will be a good player for us in the long term.

“It is frustrating for him and for us to pick up an injury now.

“We will support him and when he is back, he will come back and show everyone what a good player he is.”

Bristol City are currently in eighth place in the Championship table and are determined to challenge for promotion this season.