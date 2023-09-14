Norwich City boss David Wagner has explained his team’s decision to sign Ui-jo Hwang on loan from Nottingham Forest, insisting that the South Korean is exciting and wanted the move to Carrow Road.

The Canaries secured the signing of Hwang on a season-long loan deal on deadline day as they looked to replace the injured Josh Sargent.

The attacker is still unproven in England having spent the entire course of last season on loan at two different clubs in Greece and South Korea.

However, Norwich still showed confidence in him and signed him for the season.

Explaining the decision, Wagner insisted that they signed the 31-year-old because he is super fit.

Having watched Hwang while on international duty with South Korea, Wagner knows that the Nottingham Forest man is sharp and aggressive, also dubbing him “exciting”.

“We signed him because he’s super fit.

“He looked very sharp and very aggressive for South Korea”, Wagner said at a press conference.

“He is very exciting and really wanted to come to us.

“I am looking forward to seeing him.

“Everything about him excites.”

Since making his international debut for South Korea in 2015, Hwang has featured in 58 games for his country, scoring 17 goals.