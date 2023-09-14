Richard Keys has insisted that Manchester United could have done the right thing by paying Harry Maguire off and letting him move to West Ham United in the summer.

Maguire’s tale of woe seems never-ending as he scored an own goal in England’s 3-1 win over Scotland in an international friendly earlier this week.

He is a fourth or fifth-choice centre-back at Manchester United and the club made it clear that they were prepared to move him on in the summer when they accepted an offer from West Ham.

However, Manchester United could not agree a payoff with Maguire to compensate for the loss in wages had he moved to West Ham and he stayed at Old Trafford.

The defender has been criticised for not leaving Manchester United for regular football but Keys stressed that the onus was on the Red Devils to pay him off in order to move him on.

The veteran broadcaster stressed that Maguire has been a complete professional and Manchester United fans should be proud of him.

Keys took to Twitter and wrote: “I’m certain that Harry Maguire would be at West Ham now had United done the right things and helped him leave.

“Maguire is a top-class guy.

“He’s never uttered a negative word about his current employers despite rarely being treated properly by them.

“United fans should be proud of him.”

Despite Raphael Varane being injured, Maguire is not expected to start when Manchester United host Brighton at Old Trafford on Saturday.

It remains to be seen if West Ham will go back in for him in January.